A strong cold front will make its way towards San Antonio and should move through by Monday afternoon. A freeze warning has been issued for Monday night at 8 p.m. in Bexar County. It will be in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This will send our temps downward beginning Monday afternoon, along with windy conditions. Monday will be cloudy, cold, and damp with temps dropping from the 50s in the afternoon.

With 20-25 mph winds, we could see wind chills in the 20s here in the city on Tuesday morning. As referenced below, our forecast lows in San Antonio will be near 32 degrees Tuesday morning, and below 32 on Wednesday morning.

The first freeze of the season is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday of this week! While Tuesday AM the freeze should be limited to the Hill Country a widespread freeze is expected Wednesday AM. Remember to take care of the pipes, pets, plants, and people! pic.twitter.com/8gEEFr0Ehe — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 11, 2018

This will be our first freeze of the season, and it comes a bit early. The good news is that the weather will be perfectly dry by Monday night, so there is no threat for any frozen precipitation.

Find out more about the upcoming weather conditions from KENS Meteorologist Jared Silverman below:

