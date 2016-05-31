SAN ANTONIO — After several days of rain, Tuesday will only have a slight chance of scattered, light showers, according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles.

Paul says sunny skies and rising temps over the next seven days will dry the city.

As the week progresses, temperatures will rise to the upper 90’s with the help of some sunny skies.

Next Monday brings the chance for another day in triple-digits with partly cloudy skies.

The aquifer rose 7.7 feet since the Fourth of July, but it still may not be enough to keep the city out of Stage 3 water restrictions, Paul says.

