SAN ANTONIO — We start this Friday morning off with some drizzles and sprinkles. It will be mostly to partly cloudy again today.

A cold front will move across the area Saturday bringing a chance for showers.

It looks like most of the rain will be behind this front in an overrunning setup, which is typically a light-to-moderate rain event, with no thunderstorms expected.

Sunday's temperatures will drop into the 40's with wind chills near 40 degrees.

There will be a chance for showers Sunday into Monday morning.