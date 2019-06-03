SAN ANTONIO — The high levels of humidity, clouds and mild temperatures that dominated Wednesday morning and afternoon are sticking around through the night. Some fog and drizzles are possible for the metro Thursday morning, but nothing more than a light shower, before the mercury rises once again.

While temperatures should peak in the low 70s Wednesday, expect those temps to rise in the mid-80s starting Thursday and linger there into next week.

There's a 20 percent chance for showers Thursday.

Rain chances are expected to return Saturday with the potential for strong storms. We could see less than a tenth of an inch, so nothing too intense is expected.