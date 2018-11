SAN ANTONIO — It was a foggy start to Thursday morning, but a warming trend develops for the rest of the week.

Thursday will be in the mid 70’s and the high on Friday will reach near 80°.

A slight cold front moves in Friday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our east. This front will bring mainly dry conditions Saturday with highs in the 70s.

We're looking at dry weather throughout Texas and that should remain the case in San Antonio through the weekend.

