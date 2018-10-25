SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday morning will be another chilly one, with temperatures in the 40s in metro San Antonio and mid- to upper-30s across the Hill Country.

There isn't much rain in the forecast. What was a 30 percent chance of rain Friday night is now even less likely. A better chance for rain comes at the start of next week. Expect warm, sunny days through the weekend.

A warming trend develops for the rest of the week; highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s and the high on Friday will top out at about 80 degrees.

A cold front moves in Friday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our east. This front will bring mainly dry and breezy conditions Saturday.

© 2018 KENS