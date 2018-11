SAN ANTONIO — Friday, we'll start the morning off with some fog and drizzle, which will subside later this morning.

Then in the afternoon, we'll become mostly sunny and warmer, with highs near 73 degrees.

The weekend weather looks nice too with warmer highs on Saturday in the upper 70s. A cold front on Sunday will knock us back down to highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Next week looks cold and dry. Other than this morning's drizzle, there are no other rain chances this 7-day.

© 2018 KENS