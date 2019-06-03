SAN ANTONIO — High pressure will be in control the next several days, with dry weather expected through midweek, according to Meteorologist Jared Silverman.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in mid 40s. Monday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in mid 60s. On Tuesday, highs remain in the mid 60s with more clouds.

Spring officially kicks off Wednesday (Astronomical spring).

Our weather pattern will begin to shift midweek as a low pressure trough and on shore flow affect us. On-shore flow will both warm us up a bit and moisten up the atmosphere starting late Tuesday. Rain chances look low Thursday, increasing Friday, and peaking Saturday with a good chance of storms. Whether or not these storms will become severe is still uncertain and something that we'll continue to monitor on KENS 5 as the week continues.