SAN ANTONIO — A cloudy morning Friday with a few sprinkles possible, according to Meteorologist Paul Mireles. The clouds will thin out to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs Friday will be warm, near 80 degrees.

A cold front moves in tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our east. This front will bring mainly dry conditions Saturday.

The weekend looks great with highs in the 70’s and sunshine. The Rock and Roll marathon will be cool with temperatures in the 50’s Sunday morning. Next week will be cooler.

