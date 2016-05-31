SAN ANTONIO — While we'll "only" get up to 95 degrees on Friday, it'll feel much harder, according to KENS 5's Stacia Willson.

We're starting at 95 on Friday and working out way all the way up to 100 by next Thursday. But the heat index will already be in the triple digits on Friday and will be up to 104 next Thursday. So stay cool and stay hydrated.

The good news is that the Edwards Aquifer is on the rise, up more than 13 inches in the past eight days, so we're still in stage 2 water restrictions but now we're staying well away from stage 3, which we were close to before the most recent rains.

