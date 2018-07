SAN ANTONIO — Despite record daily rainfall Monday, the showers are not expected to last this week, KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor said.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas north of San Antonio including Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch and Scenic Oaks that was in effect until 1:45 p.m. Monday.

NWS also reported widespread showers and thunderstorms in northwest Bexar County and southern Kendall County throughout the day.

Flash Flood Warning including Boerne TX, Fair Oaks Ranch TX, Scenic Oaks TX until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/2tCbCAFBCs — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 9, 2018

Up to five inches of rain has fallen near the line between Bexar and Kendall counties, NWS said.

11 am - widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across the region. A flash flood warning is in effect for NW Bexar into southern Kendall County and surrounding areas until 1:45 pm. Up to 5 inches of rain has fallen near the Bexar/Kendall County line! pic.twitter.com/zZvYH15Ece — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 9, 2018

A 20 percent chance for rain is also expected to linger into Tuesday. However, partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are expected throughout the work week.

© 2018 KENS