SAN ANTONIO — Despite record daily rainfall Monday, the showers are not expected to last this week, KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor said.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas north of San Antonio including Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch and Scenic Oaks that was in effect until 1:45 p.m. Monday.
NWS also reported widespread showers and thunderstorms in northwest Bexar County and southern Kendall County throughout the day.
Up to five inches of rain has fallen near the line between Bexar and Kendall counties, NWS said.
A 20 percent chance for rain is also expected to linger into Tuesday. However, partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are expected throughout the work week.
