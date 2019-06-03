SAN ANTONIO — As the work week comes to a close, temperatures are warmer than average.

The day started off cloudy, but we can expect to see some sun this afternoon.

While there will be a chance for a few showers Sunday morning, strong storm chances are in store for Saturday.

It looks like there is a good chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday morning, with the biggest threat being hail.

The storms will move through to south Texas near the middle of the day, but there is another chance for severe storms Saturday evening.