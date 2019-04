SAN ANTONIO — Some fog and drizzles are possible for the metro Thursday morning, but nothing more than a light shower, before the mercury rises once again.

Expect high temps to rise in the mid-80s starting Thursday and linger there into next week.

There's a 20 percent chance for showers Thursday.

Rain chances are expected to return Saturday with the potential for strong storms. We could see less than a tenth of an inch, so nothing too intense is expected, but there is a possibility of hail.