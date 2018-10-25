A cold front making its way across South Texas brought some severe weather just in time for trick-or-treating. The strongest storms will mostly be east of San Antonio, but we won’t miss out on the rain.

A TORNADO WATCH was in effect for Gonzales and Lavaca counties to the east of San Antonio until 10 p.m.. The watch is across most of East Texas, and the farthest reaching west is Gonzales County.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING was in effect for northwest Bexar County as storms blasted into the area, but expired at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms develop this evening across the Hill Country.

Computer models indicate that a lot of this energy focuses north of our area. Most of the strong-to-severe storms are expected to miss San Antonio.

We’ll have a couple of storm waves Wednesday evening and even overnight before this front pushes through before the Thursday sunrise.

You can expect sunny, breezy and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

⚠️ A cold front and upper level disturbance will move through South Central Texas this afternoon and evening, bringing multiple rounds of storms to portions of the region. A few of these storms could become strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/7nTIZzAYyz — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 31, 2018

There’s a 60 percent chance of evening showers, including a chance of thunderstorms. But after tonight, the rain will clear out, and we’ll enjoy the effects of the cold front. We’ll have overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

⚡ Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening if you have outdoor Halloween plans. If you are close enough to hear thunder you are at risk from being struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/B0r1AN3R9Y

© 2018 KENS