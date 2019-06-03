SAN ANTONIO — Severe weather could be in the cards for the San Antonio area starting early Wednesday morning.

A cold front will sweep through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. But the timing looks to be pushed back by a few hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas just north and west of Bexar County in a slight risk for severe storms, and a marginal risk from San Antonio eastward.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with minor flooding will be possible Wednesday morning. A "brief, isolated" tornado is also possible, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could get up to 60 to 70 miles per hour. Quarter-sized hail is also a possibility. Up to two inches of rain is possible, in addition to minor flooding.

At this point, the line looks to hit our western counties between 2 and 5 a.m. Wednesday, then the I-35 corridor between 5 and 8 a.m., clearing our eastern counties by noon Wednesday. The afternoon will bring breezy conditions and highs in the lower 80s.

The rest of the forecast looks calm, with highs around 70 Thursday, dropping to around 60 Friday and Saturday, before warming back into the 70s next week.