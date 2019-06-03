SAN ANTONIO — Severe weather could be in the cards for the San Antonio area starting Tuesday night.

Tuesday morning will be pretty foggy with some drizzle. Later Tuesday afternoon, you'll get mostly cloudy skies with the wind picking up and a slightly better chance of showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible mainly in our western counties. Highs will end up in the middle to upper 70s.

Then the forecast gets a little more tricky. We are still forecasting a cold front to sweep through the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday. But the timing looks to be pushed back by a few hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas just north and west of Bexar County in a slight risk for severe storms, and a marginal risk from San Antonio eastward.

Strong to severe thunderstorms with minor flooding is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A 'brief, isolated' tornado is also possible according to the National Weather Service. Winds could get up to 60-70 miles per hour. Quarter-sized hail is also a possibility. Up to two inches of rain is possible, in addition to minor flooding.

At this point the line looks to hit our western counties between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the I-35 corridor between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., clearing our eastern counties by noon Wednesday. The afternoon will bring breezy conditions, and highs in the lower 80s.

The rest of the forecast looks calm, with highs around 70 Thursday, dropping to around 60 Friday and Saturday, before warming back into the 70s next week.