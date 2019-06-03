SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio came close to 90 degrees - and it's still officially winter, y'all.

High temperatures reached 87 degrees, close to the record temp of 92 set more than 100 years ago in 1911. The heat made San Antonio one of the warmest spots in the United States on the day.

Tonight, it'll be a bit cooler, partly cloudy and dry with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The Pacific Front will return Sunday, bringing the clouds back with it and a 30% chance of showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, there will be a 50% chance of storms both Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of severe weather on the latter.

REMINDER: Do not forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night, as we'll "spring forward" Sunday morning.

