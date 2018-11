SAN ANTONIO — A chilly morning is on the way, with temperatures dropping below 40. An isolated light freeze is possible in the Hill Country, but Friday freeze should be the last for a while in the San Antonio area.

Expect high clouds and lots of sun Friday as temperatures begin warming up. Expect highs near 70 for the next two days. Rain chances return by Sunday. It looks like it will be late Sunday, with better chances for rain Monday and Wednesday.

© 2018 KENS