SAN ANTONIO — The chances for rain in the San Antonio metro have all but diminished for the weekend, which isn't helping the region's ongoing drought situation.

But it is helping those of you ready to bask in the spring weather. Sunday should see partly cloudy skies with temperatures juuuuust reaching 80 degrees. Enjoy more of that same weather on Monday, because a slightly cold front is moving into town Tuesday, along with chances for showers later in the week.