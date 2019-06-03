SAN ANTONIO — A Pacific front will move in tonight, elevating our rain chance to 50 percent overnight Saturday. Things should dry up later into the day, and temperatures should once again climb into the 80s.

Another round of showers will come through Sunday, but no severe weather is expected this weekend. That could change on Tuesday, however.

The rain chances will continue throughout the week. By Friday, the wet weather should have moved on, setting up the potential for a sunny first weekend of Spring.

Do not forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night, as we'll "spring forward" Sunday morning.

RELATED: Weatherminds: The deal with Daylight Saving Time