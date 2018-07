SAN ANTONIO — Saturday's rain calmed down, but there's still a 30 percent chance of rain overnight into Sunday.

Rain chances are about 50-50 on Sunday and into Monday. We could see almost an inch of rain, but nothing severe is expected.

We’re expecting a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain Monday.

The storms in our area are helping it feel a bit cooler this week. Expect the chances of rain to persist through Monday before it heats up again for the middle of next week.

