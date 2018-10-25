Following some rain showers early Halloween evening, the temperatures are taking a dip in San Antonio and across south Texas as we near the weekend.

One last impulse will be coming through the city Wednesday night into Thursday and then we’ll be drying out. There will be a few residual showers left behind. But the severe weather threat is over, KENS 5 meteorologist Bill Taylor said.

Expect cooler, breezy conditions by sunrise, followed by a sunny and cooler afternoon. Very nice weather begins Thursday and takes us through Saturday

A cold front making its way across South Texas brought some severe weather just in time for trick-or-treating. The strongest storms were mostly be east of San Antonio, but we didn't miss out on the rain.

