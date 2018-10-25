Heavy thunderstorms delivered 1 to 2 inches of rain across San Antonio and Bexar County Thursday night.

Urban and small stream advisories are the only weather advisory posted. Its for ponding, water over some low water roads and poor drainage areas.

These advisories go until 1:30 a.m. in San Antonio, but 3 a.m. in Wilson County, southeast of the city. That’s where the heaviest rain continues now, moving east, away from the city and weakening.

12:02a - Heaviest rain now shifting south of San Antonio into northern Atascosa and much of Wilson County. pic.twitter.com/RcjuYuyCGS — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 9, 2018

Expect rain through mid morning, at times heavy, otherwise pretty scattered until the rain ends by 11 a.m. or noon.

A raw Friday morning is waiting for us with temperatures hovering in the lower 50s and north winds near 25 mph. That means the “feels like” temperatures will be in the 40’s Friday.

