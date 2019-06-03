SAN ANTONIO — Rain chances for Friday night have shrunk to 20 percent, with only a few thunderstorms developing west of Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

The San Antonio metro should only see scattered overnight showers and throughout the day Saturday, and highs during the day should reach the mid-to-upper-70s.

Sunday will bring with it a slight chance of morning rain before clearing skies and warming temperatures for the afternoon. High should be around 80 to 82 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday with even warmer highs as the mercury reaches into the mid-80s.