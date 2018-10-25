SAN ANTONIO — On the heels of a beautiful Tuesday, weather changes rolling in for tomorrow.

It will be a gorgeous morning - sunny and chilly, before the clouds thicken up and we stay cold for the afternoon.

Highs will be 20 degrees below average in the mid to upper 50s. There’s a 30 percent chance of isolated showers, with not very much expected.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy, with a chilly morning in the 40s. It will be a little warmer by Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

A slight chance of showers returns to the forecast Friday before a spectacular weekend.

