SAN ANTONIO — We're starting off this Sunday with some more clouds, fog, and drizzle. This afternoon we'll have about a 20% chance for showers.

Today's highs will be in the low to mid-70s. As for tonight, rain chances rise to 40%, but no thunderstorms are expected.

Those rain chances go up even more on Monday and Tuesday, with KENS 5 Meteorologist confirming that Tuesday still appears to be our best rain chance.

With that being said, there is a marginal to slight chance of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and night. The two primary threats would be hail and strong winds. There are no watches or warnings at this time.

The rain is expected to wrap up by Wednesday morning, clearing and drying out.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks cooler and dry.