SAN ANTONIO — Monday will be a mild and muggy one with some moisture. You can expect some morning drizzle on your way to work. Temperatures will linger in the high 60s, low 70s all day. There's a 30 percent chance for showers throughout the day.

For San Antonio, Tuesday should be breezy with a 40 percent chance for showers. Strong to severe thunderstorms with minor flooding is possible as early as Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A 'brief, isolated' tornado is also possible according to the National Weather Service. Winds could get up to 60-70 miles per hour. Quarter-sized hail is also a possibility. Up to one inch of rain is possible in addition to minor flooding. San Antonio's biggest threat for the severe weather will be Wednesday morning from 3 am to 7 am.

Areas west of the Interstate 35 corridor are most at threat.

The rain is expected to wrap up by Wednesday morning, clearing and drying out.

The rest of the 7-day forecast looks cooler and dry.