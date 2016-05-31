SAN ANTONIO — We have one more day with rain chances on Monday as showers are possible throughout the San Antonio area, according to Meteorologist Paul Mireles.

We’re expecting a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain Monday, with a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Paul says the aquifer is rebounding from all the rain and has risen up to 648 feet since the Fourth of July.

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast shows the high temperatures creeping back up to more typical summer heat through next Sunday.

