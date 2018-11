SAN ANTONIO — If you're getting up early on Thanksgiving to cook the turkey, the weather is looking to cooperate.

It will be a chilly Thanksgiving Day with partly sunny skies through most of Thursday before a slight chance for rain swoops in early Friday morning. Then, over the holiday weekend, temperatures are forecasted to soar and approach the high 70s.

You can expect another cold front and chilly morning to settle in when you return to work on Monday.

