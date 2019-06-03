SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians waking up to another round of morning fog and drizzle.

Warmer temperatures are expected this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A Pacific front will move in tonight, elevating our rain chance to 30% tonight into early Saturday morning.

We'll dry up by Saturday afternoon with warmer temps; highs will be in the low 80s.

And don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night, as we'll 'spring forward' Sunday morning.

Another round of showers will come through Sunday as the Pacific front returns to the area.

No severe weather is expected this weekend, but that could change on Tuesday.