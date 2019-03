SAN ANTONIO — Expect a fabulous Tuesday morning as temps dip into the upper 40s in the Hill Country and lower to mid 50’s across the city and metro.

Expect lots of sunshine and mild afternoons through Friday with no chance of rain. Mornings will be fantastic both Tuesday and Wednesday before more humidity moves in Friday and into the weekend. That’s when rain chances return to the forecast.

A slight chance of rain Saturday gets a little better late Saturday and into Sunday