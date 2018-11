SAN ANTONIO — Monday morning will start mostly cloudy and cold; and even though it will be a sunny day, temperatures will stay cool this afternoon, with a high of only 58°. You will want a jacket for most of the day!

It will be cold Tuesday morning with a low in the mid 30’s. The high tomorrow under mostly sunny skies will be in the mid-60's.

A warming trend develops for the rest of the week, and by Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the upper 70’s.

