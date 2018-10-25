Heavy thunderstorms began moving into Bexar County from the west Thursday night, KENS 5 meteorologist Bill Taylor said. The storms are bringing very heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning.

These storms could produce small hail and damaging winds near 50 mph. We're not expecting too much flooding, though.

Severe weather remains a possibility as this line moves through south central Texas.

Much colder and much more windy weather continues overnight and tomorrow morning.

A raw Friday morning is waiting for us with temperatures hovering in the lower 50s and north winds near 25 mph. That means the “feels like” temperatures will be in the 40’s Friday.

Rain ends by midday Friday, but windy cold conditions remain in place through the evening.

