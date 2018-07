Heavy rain is making its way across the Alamo City Friday morning.

Rain chances are expected to stick around through Monday.

We can expect rain chances throughout the rest of the week with a 40 percent chance on Saturday and Sunday.

The storms in our area are helping it feel a bit cooler this week. Expect the chances of rain to persist through Wednesday before it heats up again for the middle of next week.

Tweets by NWSSanAntonio

© 2018 KENS