SAN ANTONIO — After a gorgeous Thursday afternoon and evening, expect temperatures to cool off a bit overnight, with the mercury dipping to the low-50s. Then, expect breezy conditions at times for Friday. As the high centers over Louisiana, we can expect an increasing southeast wind. Humidity will be on the increase as a rainmaker moves in our direction.

A slight chance of showers is on tap for late Friday night, and even a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain Saturday. But the best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. That's when the upper low moves well north, but drags a cold front through before sunrise Sunday.

A leftover shower is possible early Sunday, but expect clearing skies and beautiful sunshine Sunday afternoon and Monday.