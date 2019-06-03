SAN ANTONIO — Expect a chilly Wednesday morning in the low 50s.

By the afternoon things will heat up to the upper 70s.

We’re expecting an increase in surface humidity thanks to a breezy gulf fetch. Southeast winds will be turning a bit breezier by late Wednesday night and Thursday.

No significant changes can take place until an upper level low ejects out of the Rockies and drags a cold front through on Saturday. We can begin to expect cloudy, drizzly mornings by Thursday and continuing Friday and Saturday.

Winds should be picking up Saturday midday with the frontal passage. And behind the front, we should see the best chance of rain Saturday night.

Showers could last Saturday through Monday.