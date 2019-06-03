SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can expect lots of sunshine and mild afternoons throughout the week, and the rain should stay away.

Tuesday afternoon will be wonderfully warm and sunny, but the pollen count is high today! The sunshine Wednesday morning, before more humidity moves in Friday and into the weekend. That’s when rain chances return to the forecast.

Expect a cold front to hit our area Saturday with the chance for showers. Highs will only get to the 50s.

Showers could last Saturday through Monday.