SAN ANTONIO — Good news for holiday drivers throughout Texas: most roadways will stay dry ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

Meteorologist Paul Mireles says rain showers will be on the increase across south Texas later today, so this morning will provide the better drying weather. Temperatures will be cool under cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving will start cold, but the afternoon will be in the 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. Friday and Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 70’s. Another will cold front will cool temps again for Sunday into Monday.

