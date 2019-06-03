SAN ANTONIO — Sunday had the cold start that we were expecting with temperatures in the upper 40s in the city, and low 40s in the Hill Country.

Winds are still breezy and will be Sunday morning, making it feel about 5-10 degrees cooler.

Wind chills in the 30s Sunday morning in the Hill Country. We had peak wind gusts around 40 mph Saturday. Get used to the cold stuff the next few nights/mornings with lows in the 40s.

As for the radar, there is a 20% chance of isolated showers Sunday, then one more time Monday morning. We have drought conditions plus heavy oak also on Sunday.

We will definitely warm up significantly later this week, with highs in the 70s midweek, then well into the 80s Thursday and Friday ahead of the next front.

The best chance of rain/storms will be next weekend, but we've seen these things fizzle out lately.