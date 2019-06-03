SAN ANTONIO — Cooler weather is here, and here to stay for the next few days.

This morning and through much of the day, you can expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60.

Colder nights are in store with lows in the lower 40s tonight and upper 30s for the Hill Country.

No freezes are expected.

There are no significant rain chances in the 7-day forecast and this weekend is expected to be cool and dry.

While Saturday looks cloudy, cold, and dry, we'll see a mix of clouds and some sun on St. Patrick's Day.