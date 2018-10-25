SAN ANTONIO — If you missed Thursday evening's meteor shower, don't worry! There will be more chances to catch those streaking fireballs in the sky this weekend.

Though if you do participate in the spectral wonder, make sure to wear a jacket. After temperatures reach the 70s on Saturday, they're expected to a take a big dive that night into Sunday morning. What's more, wind gusts and a chance of rain will linger throughout the day.

Monday brings with it the best chance of rain, as cool temperatures hang around with highs in the mid-50s. Plan accordingly!

