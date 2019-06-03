SAN ANTONIO — In case you've forgotten - and the near-90 degree temps last week might've led you to forget it - it's still winter for a few more days.

Friday morning started off with cool temperatures, and it's only warmed up to the mid-50s by the middle of the day. Temperatures should approach the near-60s, with partly cloudy skies.

Colder nights are in store with lows in the lower 40s tonight and upper 30s for the Hill Country. No freezes are expected.

There are no significant rain chances in the 7-day forecast and this weekend is expected to be cool and dry.

By the time spring rolls around next Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the 70s.