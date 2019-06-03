SAN ANTONIO — After temperatures take a dip into the low-40s Friday night, expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies to kick off Saturday, with lows in the middle and upper 30s for the Hill Country, and lower 40s for the rest of south-central Texas.

Highs Saturday will only reach the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s, along with a 100% chance of green beverages for many to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Next week will remain dry through Thursday, with highs warming into the middle and upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, then the middle and upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next shot at rain arrives by the end of the next work week.