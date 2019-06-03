SAN ANTONIO — Monday night will be an unseasonably cold night in San Antonio. Lows in the city will drop off to the lower 40s. Expect mid-30s across the Texas Hill country and an isolated freeze is even possible in the low-lying areas.



Lots of sunshine is in the Tuesday forecast and we'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with breezy conditions humidity returns as well. A slight chance of rain Wednesday night at 30 percent will do it for rain chances this work week.

The next significant chance of rain will come this weekend. It's a little far out, but it looks like a good chance of showers and storms Friday night through Saturday night, then drying back out Sunday. It's too early to tell if there will be a severe threat with that batch, but it's something that we'll keep an eye on.

We're right back in the 80s Thursday and Friday.