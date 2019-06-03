SAN ANTONIO — So much for those rain chances.

Despite South Texas being in dire need of precipitation, we're not expected to get it this weekend.

Friday night will see increasingly cloudy skies and temps in the low-60s. Meanwhile, an incoming cold front will produce gusty winds early Saturday afternoon through the evening. Little rain, if at all, is expected through it all.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to stay in the 60s as the cold front lingers. The mercury will rise into the 70s once again on Tuesday.