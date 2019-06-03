SAN ANTONIO — High pressure will be in control the next several days, with dry weather expected through midweek, according to Meteorologist Jared Silverman.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Saturday, with cooler highs, only in the upper 50s to near 60.

St. Patrick's Day will be better, with morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs a bit warmer in the mid 60s. We'll be back in the 70s by the middle of the week.

Spring officially kicks off Wednesday (Astronomical spring).

The next rain chance should be Thursday into Friday, with maybe an isolated storm, but mainly showers during those days.