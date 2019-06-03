SAN ANTONIO — High pressure will be in control the next several days, with dry weather expected through midweek, according to Meteorologist Jared Silverman.

St. Patrick's Day will see better conditions than what San Antonio got Saturday, with morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs a bit warmer in the mid 60s. We'll be back in the 70s by the middle of the week.

Spring officially kicks off Wednesday (Astronomical spring).

The next rain chance should be Thursday into Friday, with maybe an isolated storm, but mainly showers during those days.