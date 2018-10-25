SAN ANTONIO — Monday has been cooler than average, but it will get colder overnight. Expect some freezes outside Loop 410, but even the city will drop to the mid-30s. Hill Country lows will dip into the upper 20s; an isolated 25-26 isn’t out of the question.

Pets and plants should be prepared across the Hill Country where temperatures will dip near 30 Tuesday morning. In San Antonio, mid 30’s for everywhere inside Loop 410. Outside 1604, a light freeze can be expected.

A warming trend develops for the rest of the week, and by Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the upper 70s.

There's a 30 percent chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning, so now is the time to wash your car!

