SAN ANTONIO — We'll experience some fog and mist this Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.

The weak cold front is expected to move through early this afternoon, yielding windy, or at least breezy, conditions this afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and will come in the early in the afternoon, then temperatures will drop behind the cold front.

A much colder Sunday night is on tap going into Monday morning. Lows will be in the lower 40s with winds still breezy.

Kids will want the jacket before heading to school both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest lows of the week, in the upper 30s. The next rain chances are Friday and Saturday.

© 2018 KENS