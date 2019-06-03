SAN ANTONIO — We're waking up to cloudy skies this Monday morning and it looks as those they're here to stay.

A weak disturbance will roll through the area this week bringing a few isolated showers.

While we'll have a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm up slightly, with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower to mid-40s.

Tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, there will be a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

A stronger storm will bring higher chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, as highs end up in the middle to upper 70s heading into the weekend.